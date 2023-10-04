Nia Jax's rival set to exact revenge next week on WWE RAW

Nia Jax is set to have her second official match since returning to WWE next week on RAW. Jax is set to face Raquel Rodriguez, who wants revenge after she got screwed out of the Women's World Championship.

The Irresistible Force was supposed to have a match with Shayna Baszler on Monday to kick off RAW. However, the two stars started a brawl that also involved Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley.

The reigning Women's World Champion gained the upper hand as security separated all four superstars. She and Rodriguez finally returned after getting taken out by Jax a few weeks ago.

On the latest episode of RAW Talk, it was revealed that Jax vs. Rodriguez will be happening next week. The former Women's Champion sent a warning to her rival through an interview with Byron Saxton.

"Raquel should have stayed gone," Jax said. "Next week, she will be gone."

Raquel Rodriguez also discussed her upcoming match with Nia Jax, and her enthusiasm was through the roof.

"I am just so excited, I'm so anxious," Rodriguez said. "Ever since Nia made her return, I have been waiting to step into the ring with her. Even the little bit in NXT that we had was not enough for Raquel Rodriguez. But this coming Monday, Nia's gonna get it and she don't even know it."

Nia Jax on a warpath since her return

Nia Jax has been on a rampage since returning to WWE on the September 11th episode of RAW, when she cost Raquel Rodriguez in her match against Rhea Ripley. Jax then laid out Ripley in a post-match attack that ruled out the Women's World Champion for several weeks.

The Irresistible Force followed it up by going after Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. She defeated Stark in her first match since coming back to WWE.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Jax in the coming weeks. If she gets a victory over Rodriguez, there's a good chance she'll earn a title match against Ripley. However, the Baszler factor also remains, since she's also out for revenge against her former tag team partner.

