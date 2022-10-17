"I’m not there"- Nia Jax says she didn't attend ex-WWE star's wedding

Nia Jax recently revealed on Twitter that she didn't attend Mojo Rawley's wedding.

Nia Jax and Mojo Rawley have been the best of friends for a long time now. Fans who follow both stars on social media are aware of their close friendship. Jax and Rawley used to post hilarious videos on Instagram not long ago.

Mojo Rawley recently got married to his longtime partner Grace. Unfortunately, due to an unknown reason, Nia Jax couldn't attend the wedding. A fan recently asked Jax to spill the beans about her outfit for Mojo's wedding. Jax responded to the fan and revealed that she wasn't there. Check out the response below:

Nia Jax's fans were seemingly as upset as she was, judging by the replies

Jax received a bunch of replies from fans who weren't thrilled with her not attending Mojo's wedding. Check out some of the responses below:

Nia Jax and Mojo Rawley were both mainstays on WWE TV back in the day. Mojo was let go by WWE in April of last year. Earlier this year, he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Grace.

As for Jax, she was released by WWE in late 2021. Jax's release was a controversial one, as she later revealed that she was denied an extension to her mental health break and was let go instead. Jax later opened up about her release while talking to Renee Paquette:

"I stood my ground on certain things that I know that they weren't happy about. I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. It was a personal choice. I remember sitting down with Vince because the entire two years I was there, we were tested every day, and I never popped positive. I never had COVID the whole time. It was like, 'Well, kid, you're not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties'. I was like, 'Well, if that's the case, then that's the case.' Like, it's a business, and I understand you got to run your business," said Jax. (H/T Bleeding Cool)

Jax hasn't revealed the reason behind not attending Mojo's wedding yet. Judging by Nia's tweet, it is clear that she is quite upset as well over not making it to the wedding.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Mojo Rawley and Grace.

