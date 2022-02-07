"I did not have any support with me" - Nia Jax says that her family didn't have her back after WWE release

Nia Jax has somehow found herself to be a controversial figure in the eyes of fans. While the main reason for her popularity dipping was her perceived "recklessness" in the ring, her comments against the COVID-19 vaccination have only soured more fans. Jax doesn't seem to be bothered, and in a recent interview, she revealed that her family connections didn't pay off as people thought.

As you may know, Nia Jax is related to the Anoa'i family, which has been perceived as one with wrestling royalty. With a lineage that dates back decades, several members of the family have made it big in the wrestling business, from the likes of Rikishi, The Rock, Yokozuna, and Roman Reigns, to the late great Umaga. The legacy of the family is still well-represented in wrestling today.

In her first interview post-WWE release, Nia Jax appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, and dropped a bombshell, stating that her family members who people thought supported her didn't have her back at all:

"It was like, 'Oh, she's not going to lose her job because she's related to Rock.' You've got everybody under the sun ripping me to shreds with all that. It's funny because it's so far from the truth. So far from the truth. Vince didn't have an issue. He knew, 'shit happens, we're going to make the best of it.' Whatever family members they thought supported me, were opposite, did not have my back," said Jax.

Unlike what many people perceive, Jax also admitted that she had little support with her in the wrestling business for a long time, but didn't complain about it. In fact, she never even told people who she was related to:

"Trust me, I did not have any support with me in this business for a long time. It sucks because you're family and it is what it is. I didn't mind it too much because I thought I was creating something on my own. I always pay homage to the family, we have an insane and incredible lineage. The legacy will on forever. Charlotte, Tamina, Nattie, we all want to put our own footprint on it. It's fine if you don't want to have my back or support me. I want to do this on my own. I wanted to be like everybody else when I first got signed. I didn't tell anybody who I was related to," added Jax. (H/T Fightful)

Jax admitted that it was Becky Lynch who found out when The Rock let it be known of their relation and the fact that she was in an accident with her mother.

Is Nia Jax done with wrestling for good?

Nia Jax admitted that it's unlikely that she will ever return to wrestling again. Despite being on her 90-day non-compete period, WWE called her back for a Royal Rumble appearance.

The Irresistible Force admitted that she laughed when offered the spot, stating that she was going to get paid regardless of whether she appeared at the Rumble or not. She declined, and that could officially be the end of her wrestling career.

Jax doesn't seem to be someone who grew up wanting to be a wrestler, and just so happened to stumble upon the opportunity. It certainly helped her star power grow, and it will be interesting to see what she has next in store.

