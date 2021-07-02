Nia Jax says she looks like a caterpillar after lamination procedure

Nia Jax recently updated her Twitter account to reveal that she had undergone a lamination procedure and now believed that she looked like a caterpillar.

I laminated my own eyebrows. Looks like I have two caterpillars taped to my face 🐛 — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 2, 2021

The former Raw Women's Champion basically had her eyebrows shaped as part of the cosmetic procedure, but for fans who aren't aware of what is involved in the lamination process, here is the definition.

"Brow lamination is basically a perm for your brows, as it gives them a set, uniform shape for an extended period of time. Instead of curls, a setting lotion helps brow hair stay brushed up and lifted upward for about six weeks."

Jax has often shared some interesting personal updates on her Twitter page so this isn't considered to be anything out of the ordinary. Jax enjoys getting her fans talking, so making these kinds of statements always creates a buzz on social media.

Female wrestlers often have these procedures done ahead of their appearances on RAW or SmackDown since the shows are now streamed live and in HD.

WWE has also recently announced that they are set to return to the road in a few weeks, which would mean a much more hectic schedule for Nia Jax and the rest of the RAW Women's Division.

Nia Jax on WWE RAW

The former Women's Tag Team Champion is currently part of a storyline involving Reginald and Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW. In recent weeks The Queen of Spades has been feuding with Alexa Bliss, but her Tag Team partner has also been dragged into the story.

Baszler and Nia Jax recently lost their Women's Tag Team Championships to Natalya and Tamina before failing to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match when they were defeated by Nikki Cross and Bliss.

