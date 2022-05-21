Nia Jax says top RAW Superstar doesn't have a good friendship with anyone

Nia Jax doesn't think Becky Lynch has a good friendship with anyone, as per her latest Instagram story.

Nia Jax and Big Time Becks have battled on various occasions inside the squared circle. The two stars have also had their fair share of social media fights. It looks like Jax isn't a big fan of Lynch, judging by her recent comments about her.

Jax recently answered loads of fan questions via her Instagram stories. One fan asked her if she is friends with Lynch or not. Jax responded to the fan by taking a shot at Lynch, and stated that the former RAW Women's Champion doesn't share a good friendship with anyone.

It looks like Jax doesn't think very highly of Lynch

Nia Jax hurled nasty insults at Lynch on Twitter, back in 2019

In late 2018, Nia Jax accidentally punched Lynch for real on an episode of WWE RAW. The punch led to Lynch being taken out of her scheduled match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Lynch's visual look down at the ring with a bloody nose has since become iconic. Many fans credit this particular moment as the reason why Lynch turned into a megastar in 2019.

Becky went on to win the very first Women's main event in WrestleMania history. She beat Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to become a double Women's Champion. Shortly after, Lynch got into a feud with Lacey Evans on RAW.

At one point during the rivalry, Evans filmed herself cleaning the toilet with a Becky T-shirt. "The Man" responded to the video and for some reason took a shot at Jax in the process. Lynch compared her to a toilet in one of her tweets.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Unrelated to anything, but in Ireland the slang word for ‘toilet’ is ‘Jax.’ Unrelated to anything, but in Ireland the slang word for ‘toilet’ is ‘Jax.’

This received quite a reaction from Jax:

"B*tch, go back to tanking ratings and making your two 'belts' completely irrelevant. While you’re at it, have [Lacey Evans] teach you how to take a proper shower, you moldy cabbage smelling ginger," wrote Jax.

Jax insulted Lynch on Twitter about three years ago. Looking at her latest Instagram story, it seems like Jax still isn't fond of Becky Lynch.

Do you agree with Jax's statement about Becky not being good friends with anyone?

