Nia Jax says she will stop speaking with WWE name backstage

Nia Jax has taken to social media to say that she will stop speaking to a WWE name backstage. This came after the person was featured in a video that Jax found rather hard to watch.

Megan Morant was part of a video recently, where with the rest of the This Week in WWE crew, she was doing the "Yeet" made popular by Jey Uso. They made the move while Scott Standford welcomed fans into the studio to speak about Jey and everything else that had happened that week in WWE.

Jax moved to WWE RAW recently in the WWE Draft and immediately made her presence felt, attacking Bayley. Her goal at this time looks obvious, as she will likely go after Bayley's title. However, this week's episode of SmackDown should make what Jax wants clearer. Given the obvious support from Nick Aldis, she might have decided to take over the division.

Nia Jax saw the video by Morant and Stanford and said that it was too difficult for her to watch. The female star has not been impressed by the Yeet Movement led by Jey Uso, and she continued by saying that if Morant acted like she was, she would stop talking to her.

"This is hard to watch. @MeganMorantWWE I might stop talking to you again."

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax got a hearty welcome from Nick Aldis

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was not too happy to lose Bron Breakker, but when it came to his women's division, he was quite happy to secure the signing of Nia Jax.

He welcomed her and congratulated her on making a statement in the division. Given the presence of Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and the up-and-coming Tiffany Stratton on the SmackDown Women's roster, they are looking powerful now.

It remains to be seen for the moment if Jax and Cargill will cross paths soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback