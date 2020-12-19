Nia Jax will be defending her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships along with her partner, Shayna Baszler against Asuka and a mystery partner on Sunday. One interested candidate is Aliyah, an NXT Superstar that Jax is excited to face. Jax recently shared a post on Twitter in which she commented on how excited she would be if Aliyah wound up being Asuka's new partner at WWE TLC.

Omg! I would low key pop if it was @WWE_Aliyah 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽😄😁😄😁😄 https://t.co/FRMnV1tqg1 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 19, 2020

But despite Nia Jax's visible excitement, some fans made it clear that they don't feel the same way. One fan decided to troll both Nia Jax and Aliyah by suggesting that the NXT Superstar is weaker than Lana. The fan believes that Aliyah would be "softer to break."

Nia Jax says Aliyah is one of the tougher women in the division

Aliyah in WWE NXT

Nia Jax took the fan's criticism to heart, and she proceeded to defend Aliyah. She expressed how tough the NXT Superstar is and stated that Aliyah has endured in the Women's Division. She further praised Aliyah by saying she would pick her over a lot of people in a fight.

No she’s not! @WWE_Aliyah is tougher than most women! She has endured more than anyone in any division could! And she continues to get back up, have a smile and does whatever is asked of her! In a battle, I would take @WWE_Aliyah over a lot of people! I admire her dearly 🙌🏽 https://t.co/fPsTwXnszY — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 19, 2020

Aliyah would later respond to Nia Jax's defense by thanking her for her kind words. Aliyah expressed her gratitude with a few crying emojis, and she told Jax she loves her. It's encouraging to see a sense of unity and admiration among these WWE Superstars.

😫😫😫 ILYSM 💗💗💗 — BOUJEÉ Aliyah (@WWE_Aliyah) December 19, 2020

There is no word yet on who Asuka's partner for WWE TLC will be. There have been rumors and suggestions on the internet of the possibility of Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon and others teaming up with WWE RAW Women's Champion. If it does turn out to be Aliyah, it is good to know that she and Jax respect each other in real life.