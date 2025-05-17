Nia Jax no sells top finisher and walks off immediately due to injury before SmackDown ends

Nia Jax didn't really have any reason to be too happy with the way her WWE Women's Championship match ended. She ended up not selling the finisher, getting up, and walking off before SmackDown even went off the air - but it may have been due to an injury.

During the match, Nia Jax grabbed the WWE Women's Championship and tried to walk off with the title, getting frustrated at not being able to win. However, she later spotted a chair and decided to use it against Tiffany Stratton.

This backfired. As she got into the ring, Stratton hit her with a dropkick, knocking her out, as the chair hit her face. As it turns out, the chair hit her face at the wrong angle, busting her open.

Tiffany Stratton went on to hit the Prettiest Moonsault to get the win and retain her title immediately after. Nia Jax waited just a few seconds until Stratton got to the top rope before deciding to no sell the finisher and just got out of the ring. She was not staggering. She turned down help from a ringside medic who approached her.

The star then walked to the back, presumably to get her injury seen to. Hopefully, the star's injury is not too severe.

