"You never know when I'll pop up again" - Nia Jax sends a big message to WWE fans

Nia Jax recently posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and thanked all WWE fans for their support throughout her seven-year journey in the company.

The former RAW Women's Champion shared a fan-made video of the best moments from her WWE career. The two-minute clip was accompanied by a big message for her supporters as Nia felt she didn't get the opportunity to thank them before being released in November.

It doesn't matter if you booed or cheered for Nia Jax; the superstar is forever indebted to the WWE Universe as she experienced many highs as a pro wrestling superstar.

She signed off by teasing a possible return, as you can view below:

"I didn't get a chance to THANK all of the amazing fans of the WWE universe! That's the only thing I wish I was able to do before I left. I have amazing memories and accomplishments I never thought I would have completed. I'm forever grateful for the fans who cheered me along the way and the ones who loved to boo me as well. It was a remarkable journey in several ways, you never know when I'll pop up again. I have so much gratitude for all of you! #ThankYou," wrote Jax.

Is Nia Jax really done with professional wrestling?

Nia Jax has been vocal about her plans following her surprising WWE release at the end of 2021.

Now going by her real name Lina Fanene, the popular star recently even hinted that a wrestling comeback seems "highly unlikely" for her as she intends on starting a new business.

However, the 'never say never' adage is always prevalent in professional wrestling, and the possibility of Jax's return just can't be ruled out. The former RAW star's latest comments could get even more traction considering the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match and WWE's recent additions.

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. 🤣 🏽 but it’s highly unlikely Lol!Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. 🤣🏽 but it’s highly unlikely Lol! 😂 Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. 🤣🙌🏽 but it’s highly unlikely

Nia Jax seems really happy being away from the squared circle, and we wish her nothing but the best for all her endeavors.

Do you see WWE getting Jax back for another run? Share your views in the comments section below.

