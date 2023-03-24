Nia Jax sends heartfelt message to current WWE Superstar following the birth of his baby girl

Nia Jax was released from WWE back in 2021 but the former Women's Champion appears to have remained good friends with several current superstars.

Following the birth of Akira Tozawa's baby girl earlier today, Nia Jax was one of the stars who offered congratulations to the former 24/7 Champion. The couple revealed that they were expecting a child earlier this year and revealed that their daughter, Ten, had finally arrived through a post on social media.

"Omgggg congratulations!!!!" Jax wrote followed by several heart emojis.

Nia Jax and Tozawa haven't crossed paths on WWE TV throughout their careers, but it appears that they were able to establish a bond throughout their time sharing a locker room.

Jax has remained active on social media following her WWE departure, after changing her handle to her real name of Lina Fanene. The former star has made it clear that Nia Jax is now a character who could be set to remain in the past.

Nia Jax returned to WWE for a one-off appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Nai Jax has been very outspoken following her WWE departure and even claimed that she wouldn't be returning. There were rumors heading into this year's Royal Rumble that she would be part of the show before finally entering the match at number 30.

It took eleven women to eliminate her from the match and interestingly she didn't go on to make any other appearances for the company, despite fans pushing for her to be added to the Women's Division and pick up a feud.

The most recent reports surrounding Jax are that she would be open to wrestling for AEW in the future.

