Nia Jax sends a message to WWE Superstar after a history-making moment

Nia Jax sent a heartfelt message to Aliyah after the latter set a new WWE record on tonight's SmackDown.

Aliyah faced Natalya in her SmackDown debut tonight. Before the match, Natalya mercilessly attacked Aliyah, but the latter was determined to compete. As soon as the bell rang, Aliyah rolled Natalya up for a quick pinfall. Moments later, it was announced that Aliyah beat Natalya in 3.17 seconds, setting a new WWE record.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax immediately took to Twitter and sent a wholesome message to Aliyah following her big win over Natalya. Jax stated that she's proud of the young gun:

Nia Jax and Aliyah have faced off before in WWE

Aliyah and Nia Jax are incredibly close in real life, judging by the pictures Jax shared in her latest tweet. The two women aren't exactly strangers when it comes to in-ring competition.

Aliyah first met Jax in the ring on November 5, 2015, at NXT. The contest ended with Jax winning. Jax and Aliyah have faced off four times in singles competitions. Interestingly, Nia never lost to Aliyah and holds a 4-0 win/loss record over her.

A while ago, Nia came to Aliyah's defense when a Twitter troll targeted her. The fan in question said Aliyah was weaker than then-WWE Superstar Lana. Nia wrote a detailed message in response to the fan:

