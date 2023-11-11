Nia Jax sends message to fans after video of her getting powerbombed by 6ft WWE star gets 78 million views

Nia Jax has reacted to a video of hers bagging a whopping 78 million views on Instagram.

The former women's champion made her big return to WWE two months ago. She immediately targeted Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley upon her comeback on RAW.

Soon after, Rodriguez and Jax faced off in a singles match. Raquel did the unthinkable at one point during the contest and managed to drop Jax with a massive powerbomb. The video was shared on all of WWE's social media handles, including Instagram.

It's been about four weeks since the clip was shared, and it currently sits at 78 million views.

Nia Jax noticed the view count and responded with a seemingly sarcastic message directed at fans.

"78 MILLION VIEWS. THANKS FOR ALL THE LOVE."

Nia Jax on her WWE return

Jax appeared as a surprise entrant during the Women's Battle Royal at this year's Royal Rumble. She was soon thrown out by 11 women. Surprisingly, she returned to WWE TV in September and has been a mainstay on the red brand since then.

Jax later chatted with Corey Graves on After The Bell and opened up about her surprise appearance. She revealed that a text she sent to Triple H was the reason behind her return:

"I texted Hunter, and I was just like, 'Hey, I was wondering if possibly you had a spot for me to come back. And then I want to say that two minutes later, he was like, 'Yeah, let's talk. Let's get on the phone and chat soon.' So it kind of snowballed from there." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jax is one of the most controversial wrestlers of the modern era. Fans have bashed her, with many claiming she was reckless towards her opponents.

Her WWE release was also a controversial affair as she later claimed that she had asked for a mental health break and was instead let go.

