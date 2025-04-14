Nia Jax sends Rhea Ripley a message amid WWE absence breaking character

Nia Jax broke character to send Rhea Ripley a message during her recent absence from WWE. The star has been away for some time.

Ad

Jax has not appeared on WWE TV for a while. Ever since she lost the Women's Title to Tiffany Stratton, she has not been featured as much. With Charlotte Flair's return and her feud with Stratton, Jax has taken an even more of a backseat, with fans wondering where she is. There were some rumors regarding her not being cleared to wrestle, but she said that she was not injured at this time, so fans have been wondering where she is.

Ad

Trending

Rhea Ripley recently posted a mirror selfie on social media that went viral immediately. With everyone excited about Mami's picture, her former rival Nia Jax also broke character to send her a message during her absence. She said that she was daring The Eradicator to give her another stink face.

Fans may see the picture here.

WWE stars responded to the picture, with Nia Jax sending a dare (Credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram)

This comes after the star was stink faced by Ripley previously, in a moment that went viral. What was interesting was that she didn't appear to mind the stink face, and that seems to be the case yet again tonight.

Ad

Rhea Ripley has a big challenge at WrestleMania, but Nia Jax does not have a match for the show

Ripley is heading into WrestleMania to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World title, with Bianca Belair also in the match. This Triple Threat bout has all the makings of a classic WrestleMania matchup, but fans will have to wait to see who emerges victorious.

Unfortunately, Jax does not have the same luck. She currently has no match at the show, and there's been no hint as to when she will return to action or what her role will be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More