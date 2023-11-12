Nia Jax sends threat to fellow WWE Superstar ahead of RAW

Nia Jax made a lot of enemies during her first stint with WWE, and it grew when she returned full-time a couple of months ago. Jax recently sent a message to Becky Lynch on their infamous punching incident anniversary that sent The Man to superstardom five years ago.

In the buildup to Survivor Series 2018, The Lasskicker led the SmackDown women's roster to invade RAW. A brawl ensued, with Jax hitting The Man so hard that she suffered a broken nose and a concussion. The image of a bloodied Lynch went viral, and it was the catalyst for her rise as one of the top superstars in the company.

Lynch ended up missing Survivor Series due to the injury, with Charlotte Flair replacing her in the match against Ronda Rousey. The three women would go on to the main event of WrestleMania 35, with The Man winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Several wrestling pages shared the image of Becky Lynch's bloody face on the anniversary of the incident. Nia Jax then shared her true feelings towards what happened and even threatened Lynch that it could happen again

"Oh believe me, the pleasure was all mine! And I can’t wait to do it again!" Jax wrote.

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax had a confrontation backstage last week on RAW. Jax recalled making Lynch taste her own blood, but The Man talked back by saying how she main-evented WrestleMania while The Irresistible Force got fired from WWE.

Nia Jax fails to become the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship

Nia Jax was the favorite to win the Women's Battle Royal last Monday since throwing her over the top rope would be difficult. However, Zoey Stark pulled off a miracle as she won the match and will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series.

Jax dominated the match and was even among the five finalists. However, the trio of Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler teamed up to eliminate her.

WWE teased a potential feud between Becky Lynch and Jax, but it might have to wait. Xia Li took out Lynch before the Battle Royal, so the two are likely heading for a collision course in the next month or two.

