Nia Jax sends a three-word message after winning the WWE Queen of the Ring crown

WWE Superstar Nia Jax picked up a historic victory at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. She has now reacted to her win with a three-word message.

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, The Irresistible Force faced Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. While Valkyria delivered an impressive performance, Jax dominated most of the contest. The 39-year-old ultimately hit her iconic Annihilator on the upstart to pick up the win.

After becoming the Queen of the Ring, Jax took to her Instagram handle to share a backstage photo. In the post's caption, she wrote:

"Bow Down Peasants. 👑"

Check out Nia Jax's Instagram post below.

Dutch Mantell discussed how Triple H might have helped WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Nia Jax's ongoing run in the global juggernaut.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned how The Irresistible Force initially faced criticism from wrestling fans for allegedly not being the safest performer inside the ring. He added that Triple H might have helped the former Women's Champion "fix" her reputation and progress in her career.

"See, her big criticism was that she hurt people. But Triple H said, 'We gotta fix that. We can't have this specimen of a talent just sitting there doing nothing. So we can correct that.' So you can tell they have done a lot of work on her. If Triple H's stamp is on her, the last thing he wants is for her to fail. And she's not gonna fail, you can tell how much work they put into her." [13:00 onwards]

After winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, Nia Jax will receive a shot at the Women's Title at SummerSlam 2024. Will she be able to secure the coveted gold for the second time in her career at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Only time will tell.

Do you want Jax to face Bayley at SummerSlam? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

