Nia Jax sends a two-word message on social media, shares a new photo on her birthday

On the occasion of her 40th birthday, Nia Jax took to social media to send a two-word message. She also shared a stunning new photo.

At the recently concluded King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament, earning a shot at the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. In the final, she defeated RAW star Lyra Valkyria. On course to the final in Saudi Arabia, she defeated Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair on SmackDown.

Taking to Instagram, Jax shared a new photo in a stunning dress and sent a two-word message.

"Birthday behavior," wrote Jax.

Jax made her full-time WWE return on the September 11 episode of the red brand. Since returning to the Stamford-based company, the former RAW Women's Champion has been on an incredible run, and the WWE Universe has equally expressed its support.

Earlier this year, she headlined the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. She was unsuccessful in defeating Rhea Ripley and winning the Women's World Championship.

Dutch Mantell praised Triple H for helping Nia Jax improve her in-ring skills

Dutch Mantell praised Triple H for helping Nia Jax improve her in-ring skills. The wrestling veteran pointed out that during the initial stages of her career, Jax was criticized for accidentally hurting her opponents.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell claimed Jax wouldn't fail as a performer. He said:

"See, her big criticism was that she hurt people. But Triple H said, 'We gotta fix that. We can't have this specimen of a talent just sitting there doing nothing. So we can correct that.' So you can tell they have done a lot of work on her. If this [is] Triple H's stamp is on her, the last thing he wants is for her to fail. And she's not gonna fail. You can tell how much work they put into her."

Considering she is signed to SmackDown, Nia Jax will receive a shot at the Women's Championship for winning the Queen of the Ring.

