Nia Jax set to face 8-time champion in a first-time-ever match on "Day 1" edition of RAW in 2024

Nia Jax has had an interesting run since returning to WWE. She hasn't been positioned to become the next women's Champion, but she will be in a huge first-time-ever match-up two weeks from now on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

This week, Becky Lynch and Nia Jax continued their feud. The latter even teased bringing a referee and finally making the match happen five years after the infamous incident where she legitimately broke the eight-time champion's nose on the RAW before Survivor Series 2018.

However, it was revealed that their match, which has surprisingly never happened until now, will finally take place on the "Day 1" edition of RAW:

This will be a huge one and may have been even better with a stipulation in place. However, it's still a big match-up for Nia Jax and Becky Lynch, and all eyes will be on how the Irresistible Force handles The Man.

Lynch has been kept away from the Women's World Championship picture for quite a while now, presumably to build a bigger feud with Rhea Ripley. If that's the case, she will be a favorite to win two weeks from now.

The episode of RAW next week will be a highlight reel show, which made this the last live episode this year.