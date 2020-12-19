Nia Jax shares her excitement over a possible new partner for Asuka

Nia Jax recently shared her excitement over a possible new partner for Asuka via Twitter. Nia Jax is set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship along with her partner Shayna Baszler against Asuka and her new partner. Asuka was originally meant to face the champions along with Lana, but an injury to the latter derailed those plans.

However, since the injury, there have been many WWE Superstars who have been petitioning to be Asuka's new partner against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at TLC, and NXT Superstar Aliyah is one of them. Aliyah recently shared a gif via Twitter responding to Asuka's original post sharing the names of some potential partners.

Aliyah has been working with Robert Stone in NXT and was involved in a two-on-one handicap match, featuring herself and Robert Stone against Rhea Ripley. Her post suggests that she is itching for action and is more than ready to enter the ring against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Nia Jax is excited by the idea of having Aliyah as Asuka's new partner

Following Aliyah's suggestion of teaming up with Asuka, her potential opponent, if it should happen, Nia Jax shared her thoughts on the pairing. Nia Jax seemed like she could not contain her excitement at the prospect of facing Aliyah, and suggested that she would 'low key pop' if the latter was revealed as Asuka's partner for their TLC match.

Omg! I would low key pop if it was @WWE_Aliyah 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽😄😁😄😁😄 https://t.co/FRMnV1tqg1 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 19, 2020

There have been names being thrown across the rumor mill as to who Asuka's partner will be. The likes of Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and more have all made the list. It would be great to see someone from NXT get the call-up and be given an opportunity to make their mark. It could be just about anyone, but Aliyah is on that list.

WWE TLC is two days away and will take place this Sunday. There has been no word on who will be Asuka's new partner, but if it does happen to be Aliyah, at least we know Nia Jax will be happy to face her.