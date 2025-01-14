Nia Jax shares four-word message after teasing move over to WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has shared a social media update after teasing a move to the red brand on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The transfer window introduced last month is still active and recently saw The Wyatt Sicks join the SmackDown roster.

Last night on RAW, Rhea Ripley addressed the crowd for the first time after winning the Women's World Championship on the RAW Netflix Premiere. The Irresistible Force made a surprise appearance to interrupt The Eradicator. Jax stated that she spoke to Adam Pearce about the transfer window.

Nia Jax also vowed to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She further put the former Judgment Day member on notice, saying she might target the latter after winning the 30-woman contest. Earlier today, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself from the show with a boastful caption.

"Always bring the heat 😘," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Nia Jax recently lost the WWE Women's Championship

Nia Jax defeated Bayley at SummerSlam to win the WWE Women's Championship. The SmackDown star held the title for 153 days before losing it to former ally Tiffany Stratton earlier this month.

Naomi challenged Nia for the title on the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. After an engaging back-and-forth battle, the champion retained her title thanks to interference from Tiffany Stratton, who hit The Glow with the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Jax's joy was short-lived as The Buff Barbie cashed in her MITB contract to win her first championship on the main roster.

Last week on SmackDown, Bayley pinned Naomi to win the Fatal Four-Way Match to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship. The multi-women bout also featured Bianca Belair and Nia Jax. The Role Model will compete for the title on the upcoming edition of the blue brand's show.

Who do you think will win the WWE Women's Championship match this Friday? Hit Discuss and sound off!

