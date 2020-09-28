Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler respond to reports they aren't cleared for WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Thanks to COVID-19, last-minute changes for a WWE Pay-Per-View are more common than usual. It's not unheard of to have one, two, even three performers pulled from a show due to medical concerns. However, it can also be pretty easy to jump the gun in that situation, too. Just ask Nia Jax.

Which is apparently what the WWE On Fox Twitter account did just a little while ago.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler respond to WWE's announcement

Well, that was apparently news to Nia Jax, who was scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with her partner, Shayna Baszler.

Nia Jax would then follow up that post with this tweet.

My tag partner is expecting 🤰 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) September 27, 2020

Well, Shayna Baszler wasn't going to leave that particular plot thread hanging. Less than half an hour later, the Queen of Spades had her response.

Despite all of that, the official word is that Jax still isn't cleared to compete tonight. Tomorrow night on RAW, WWE intends to address what their plan is in regards to the Women's Tag Team Championships.

In regards to the Bayley/Nikki Cross match scheduled for this evening, Cross is still not cleared, but the SmackDown Women's Champion is still announced to appear later tonight.

