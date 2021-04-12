Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler retain WWE Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 37 

On Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the team of Natalya and Tamina.

The SmackDown Superstars became the No. 1 Contenders by winning the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One.

Despite putting up a resilient effort, Tamina and Natalya lost to Jax and Baszler. The Queen of Harts passed out to the Khirifuda Clutch, even though WWE's social media team says that she tapped out.

Even though the heel team retained the titles, it was a clean finish and did not involve any underhanded tactics from either Jax or Baszler.

Natalya and Tamina put on a valiant effort during the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

Most of the fans in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium were rooting for Natalya and Tamina to win the match.

The WWE Universe has been advocating for Tamina to get a decent push for a while now. Despite losing the match, the challengers put on a valiant effort worthy of praise.

Tamina was so over and the crowd was ready to see her get her moment. I have no idea why they did all that just to have her and Nattie lose — boris (@bvmbshelled) April 12, 2021

While it is now evident that a large section of fans wanted Tamina to have her WrestleMania moment, one can't discredit the current Women's Tag Team Champions' accomplishments.

Advertisement

After retaining the WWE Women's Tag titles tonight on WrestleMania, Jax & Baszler have now held them for a combined total of more than 182+ days across their two reigns. With the retaining tonight, they have surpassed The Kabuki Warriors who held the titles for 180 days.

Is there any team in the women's division that can topple Jax & Baszler from their throne? Perhaps we will get our answers on the RAW after WrestleMania this Monday.

Who do you think will step up to face the Women's Tag Team Champions next? Let us know in the comments below!