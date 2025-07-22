Nia Jax shows off stunning new look following tag team split

Nia Jax has been busy over the past few days, working matches alongside the new Women's World Champion Naomi and sharing several social media updates. These developments confirm they are now a duo.Jax and The Glow's union confirms that Candice LeRae and The Irresistible Force are no longer a team. To seemingly mark the occasion, Jax has changed up her look. Given her Samoan heritage, the powerhouse can do a lot with her hair, and she has opted to straighten it and go for a much lighter color than before.You can view a picture of Jax's new look in the Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJax now has blonde hair, which is a distinctive change from her usual dark brown hair. As part of the abovementioned Instagram post, she also shared all the locations she had been to in recent days, but, interestingly, she wasn't on RAW last night.Naomi is the Women's World Champion, so she was forced to be part of the show. However, Jax was at Citi Field to throw the first pitch with Tiffany Stratton.Nia Jax is still seen as a SmackDown SuperstarNia Jax and Naomi's union was an interesting decision from WWE since the two are on opposite brands. The decision could have been made since both stars were in Texas for recent events.It doesn't appear as if their union has boiled over onto WWE TV. However, it could become a reality at SummerSlam if Jax is on hand to help Naomi retain her Women's Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match, which allows for interference. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe brand split hasn't been heavily enforced lately, so this could be the beginning of a family-fueled alliance between the two women. Moreover, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for their union for years.