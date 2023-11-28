Nia Jax snaps at WWE official during RAW match; gets dominant win

Nia Jax collided with Zoey Stark in a singles match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. During the bout, she snapped at a WWE official and got a dominant win.

The match was made after Stark challenged The Irresistible Force during a backstage segment. After the bell rang, Zoey immediately went after Nia Jax, but she was sent to the corner. She hit an enzuigiri and went for a springboard but was cut off.

Nia managed to roll out to the floor and snapped at Michael Cole, who was doing commentary for the match. The former RAW Women's Champion was taken out at ringside by Stark, who came off the ropes.

Back from commercial break, Jax had Zoey Stark locked in the Torture Rack. Zoey escaped and managed to stun her opponent, but she was taken down with a tackle.

Expand Tweet

Later in the match, Nia went for the Annihilator, but Stark took her down. The latter took her out with a dropkick off the top rope, which got a two-count. Nia Jax caught Zoey Stark and slammed her on the mat with the Samoan Drop. She then hit the Annihilator to win the match via pinfall.

What did you think about this match? Sound off in the comments below!