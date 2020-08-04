Nia Jax suspended indefinitely without pay by WWE

The Nia Jax storyline progressed on this week's episode of RAW, and as things stand, the former RAW Women's Champion is suspended indefinitely without pay.

Pat Bucks suspends Nia Jax on RAW

Nia Jax was out in the ring with WWE producer Pat Buck standing in the back. Jax began to cut her promo, and she seemed remorseful about her actions from last week.

In case you didn't know, Nia Jax attacked Pat Buck on last week's episode of RAW after her match against Shayna Baszler ended in a double count-out. Pat Buck had come out to stop the brawl between Baszler and Jax.

Buck got rag-dolled by Jax, and the segment ended with him lying on the floor, blinded by his shirt.

Pat Buck expected an apology from Nia Jax on RAW this week, and that seemed to be the direction of the segment. That was until Jax got back to her usual tricks and went on to berate Buck.

The RAW Superstar ridiculed Buck for being short before challenging him to a match. She told Buck that a match with her would be the highlight of his career.

Buck hesitated, and Jax continued to taunt him in a bid to convince him to accept the proposal. The WWE producer was aggressively handed over the microphone by Nia Jax, and instead of accepting the match, he announced the indefinite suspension of Jax.

Advertisement

Jax laid out Buck with a headbutt before making her way backstage in frustration.

The commentators later explained that Buck announced the suspension on behalf of the company.

WWE was previously building up a feud between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, but the company may have diverted from the previous storyline paths for both the Superstars.

Baszler attacked Sasha Banks on RAW, and they even had a match that ended with Asuka's interference.

Nia Jax, in the meantime, should ideally be away from WWE TV as she has been suspended. The storyline between Nia Jax and Pat Buck will continue to unfold in the weeks to follow but is this all heading for an unlikely SummerSlam match? What happens next? What are your thoughts about the angle? Let us know in the comments section.