Nia Jax takes shots at her own family in Twitter rant

Nia Jax is a WWE Superstar who comes from one of the most prominent families in the wrestling business, the Anoa'i family. Jax has found much success within WWE, and many believe that this comes down to her familial bonds and relationships.

However, it seems as though Nia Jax is done with family, as she recently went on a Twitter rant targeting them, explicitly calling out Tamina Snuka, whom she claims she cannot count on.

Nia Jax claimed that she is sick and tired of being humble and is done with being stabbed in the back by her own family. Additionally, she stated that she is the "black sheep" of her own family and has never been loved or respected like Tamina.

She said she does not want her family's approval anymore and that her tag partner Shayna Baszler has supported her more in the business than anyone in her family ever did.

F*ck this family shit! “They say blood is thicker than water, but I remember plenty of times when water was there & blood wasn’t!” — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) April 18, 2021

Finally, Nia Jax would send an emphatic message to her family, saying that blood is thicker than water, but she remembers plenty of times when water was there and blood wasn't.

It seems as though this rant is mostly just for the storyline rivalry between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and Natalya and Tamina. There can be no denying the fact that Jax hasn't received much support from her family.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler may have found some worthy contenders for the Women's Tag titles

Nia Jax's rantings stem from her recent clashes with her cousin Tamina. The two stars have been going head-to-head as Jax and her partner Shayna Baszler attempt to defend the WWE Women's Tag Championships.

The two teams first met at WrestleMania 37, where the Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades came out on top. However, Tamina and Natalya still have their sights on the championships.

Advertisement

It looks very likely that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will once again be tasked with defending their titles against Natalya and Tamina at WrestleMania Backlash. Who do you think will leave with the titles? Let us know down below.