Nia Jax talks about WWE releasing her after she asked for more time off

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently opened up about her release under controversial circumstances two years ago.

Jax recently made her big return to WWE on the September 11 episode of RAW and took out Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. She has been a mainstay of the red brand since then. She is all set to compete in a Fatal Five-Way match for Ripley's Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

Nia Jax recently had a chat with Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast. Jax was released in late 2021, and she wasn't happy at all over the same. She revealed that she had asked for more time off for her mental health break, and WWE ended up releasing her.

The former RAW Women's Champion told Graves that getting released was one of the best things to have happened to her:

"I was pretty shocked too, with my time away, and it happened to become one of the best things that ever happened to me. I was able to really deep dive into finding myself again ... When you're in the bubble for so long, you kind of get lost in the sauce of WWE. It's a big, I don't want to say drug, but it's a bubble. You're in a bubble and you're stuck in the WWE world and you don't really see outside. You have your blinders on. Being released gave me the time to actually dive back into myself and figure out what I want and what I want to do." [H/T WrestlingInc]

What exactly did Nia Jax say about her release?

It was clear as day that Jax wasn't thrilled with WWE releasing her after not responding to her request for an extension to her mental health break.

She mentioned that she had given her everything to the company over the past seven years and expected some support in return.

Nia Jax is now back in WWE and is eyeing the top prize. She would love to win the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel and establish herself as a dominant champion on the RAW brand once again.

