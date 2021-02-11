Nia Jax wants WWE RAW Superstar to go back to training

Nia Jax told Lana that she needs to go back to training in a light-hearted tweet. Jax and Lana were reacting to the events that transpired on Monday Night RAW.

Nia Jax is having a field day on Twitter with the memes that were made about her awkward moment on WWE RAW. On her personal Twitter page, Jax recently posted a response to Lana's tweet, in which the latter had stated that she's feeling better due to Jax's pain.

Listen. Don’t make me the butt of your jokes @LanaWWE. You’re so dangerous, I could have really been hurt! You need to go back to training. I am outraged and this won’t slip through the cracks. https://t.co/cJ9j81xh4p — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 10, 2021

Nia Jax told Lana to stop making jokes at her expense, and "The Irresistible Force" added that she's incredibly dangerous in the ring. Jax then said that Lana needs to go back to training. These comments were bound to catch the attention of fans who think that Jax is a dangerous wrestler.

Some fans have voiced their concerns about Jax's in-ring skills, so this post led to a portion of the WWE Universe stating that Jax is the one who needs to work on her craft.

Nia Jax seems to be enjoying every bit of the attention her RAW moment has received

Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Nia Jax has been in the headlines all week long due to a controversial moment that happened on RAW this week. A leg drop from Jax failed to connect, as Lana dodged it at the last moment. As a result, Jax landed hard on a corner of the ring, and she began screaming in agony. She uttered an eye-opening phrase that surprised many fans.

Immediately following the spot, Nia Jax was trending on Twitter for the awkward moment. Jax seems to be enjoying the fact that she went viral on social media.

As for her comment directed toward Lana, it has proven to be polarizing. Some fans agree with Jax while others have sided with Lana. Nia Jax has previously joked about injuring fellow wrestlers, and her joke about a peer needing to go back to training could generate some major backlash.