Nia Jax thought she was in trouble when she suddenly got added to the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

Nia Jax revealed her reaction to suddenly being added to the WWE Men's Royal Rumble

Randy Orton hit Nia Jax with an RKO

Nia Jax is known for being one of the more dominant women in the WWE Women's division. Given her position on the roster and her strength, it was fitting that Nia Jax would be one of the latest women to have entered the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match. In 2019, at the WWE Royal Rumble event, Nia Jax was originally a part of the Women's Rumble match but would then be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match as well. Her appearance at the Men's Royal Rumble match was seen to be quite excellent and was enjoyed by the fans.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy, Nia Jax talked about the appearance and talked about the usual way she was suddenly added to the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match at the absolute last minute.

Nia Jax reveals how she was added in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax revealed that she had not known that she was to be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match in WWE that night until absolutely the last moment. She was rehearsing for her Women's Royal Rumble match when she would hear that Johnny Ace and Vince McMahon were both looking for. At first, she thought she was in trouble, but would later find out that she was going to be a part of the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match.

“I didn’t know about that till the show started. We were preparing for the Women’s Royal Rumble and we were rehearsing in the ring and whatnot when someone said Johnny Ace needs to talk to you and I couldn’t find Johnny, and then someone said Vince needs to talk to you, and I couldn’t find Vince. It was a crazy day, right? And I was wondering, ‘Gosh, what did I do? I must be in trouble?’ Okay so let me just keep going and rehearsing.’ The doors are opening, the show’s started, we are all getting ready. Then finally Johnny Ace finds me, and he was like, ‘Nia, you know you’re in the men’s Rumble right?’ I said, ‘What? No, you’re kidding right?’ He’s like, ‘No you’re in the Men’s Rumble.’”

Nia Jax then found out that she would be part of the match and had a few spots with some of the top stars.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re in a spot with Randy, Dolph, Rey, and you’re doing something with R-Truth. Go worry about the women’s match and then we will figure out the men’s match after you’re done. Come back here.’”