Nia Jax has been making a lot of enemies since returning to WWE back in September. Jax recently threatened fellow star Jackie Redmond on social media after calling her a "Swiftie" on the latest episode of RAW Talk.

Redmond went viral last week after she uploaded a video of trying to find out which WWE Superstars are the real "Swifties" or fans of pop star Taylor Swift. One of the stars she asked was Jax, who shouted at her and didn't answer her question.

In what appears to be a continuation of their bit, Redmond interviewed Jax on RAW talk following the latter's brawl with Becky Lynch. The Irresistible Force ended her interview by calling Redmond a "Swiftie."

Redmond then tweeted:

Nia Jax is not playing around as she replied to Jackie Redmond with a threat:

"What are you gonna do about it Jackie?"

The back-and-forth between Jax and Redmond is definitely banter, like what Rhea Ripley is doing with Cathy Kelley and Samantha Irvin. Redmond has been with WWE since 2021. It should also be noted that being called a "Swiftie" is not a bad thing for most people.

Nia Jax to face Becky Lynch on WWE RAW Day 1

Nia Jax teased a match with Becky Lynch this past Monday on RAW in Des Moines, Iowa. Jax hurled insults at Lynch, who had enough after her daughter Roux was mentioned.

Lynch attacked Jax before security personnel intervened to break up the brawl. That's when the 39-year-old powerhouse hit The Man with a clubbing blow to her back, leaving her flat on her back on the floor.

The rivals are set to clash on January 1 in a special episode of WWE RAW called Day 1. Lynch and Jax have been destined to fight each other ever since an incident back in the November 12th, 2018, episode of RAW. That's when Jax broke Lynch's nose, which catapulted the then-SmackDown superstar into superstardom.

