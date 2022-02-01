"Slightly abusive relationship" - Nia Jax on her time in WWE

Recently released WWE Superstar Nia Jax has described her seven years with the company as similar to an abusive relationship.

Jax had a very successful career in the WWE, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship twice and most notably defeating Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

The WWE Superstar, now known by her real name as Lina Fanene, recently spoke with her close friend and former colleague Renee Paquette on the podcast The Sessions. She commented on how leaving the company has finally allowed her to focus on herself.

"I was in this crazy almost like slightly abusive relationship with a company but also good,'' said Jax ''There's good parts to it but like, now it's done and I kind of get to be myself again, (...) I feel good. But it's also just a scary part where you're like (..) so who is Lena now that she's not Nia Jax." (from 3:40 onwards)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette The tea hath spilleth! my girl @linafanene gave me the honor of her first interview since parting ways with WWE. We get into it ALL. Don’t miss this one The tea hath spilleth! my girl @linafanene gave me the honor of her first interview since parting ways with WWE. We get into it ALL. Don’t miss this one 😜 https://t.co/4lxzpmgGA2

Nia Jax praises her family for helping her during her release

The former WWE Superstar also praised her brothers and stated that they played an important part in helping her after her release.

Jax's family has been heavily involved in the wrestling business for years, none more so than her cousin, The Rock.

The former RAW Women's Champion also praised the support she received from her brothers after she was released.

"When the call came, which caught me by surprise, um, he was like, this is good. Like he was like my calmness, like this is good. My brothers are the best. I can't even imagine life without them." (from 5:19 onwards)

Jax spoke about no longer feeling excited about her responsibilities in the company before her release.

"I'm not as like, super excited about it. I'm not like as, I would get butterflies like before travel just like excitement and then he was like maybe it's time for you to like start worrying about yourself."(from 4:54 onwards)

