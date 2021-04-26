"Train wreck" Nia Jax trades shots with fellow superstar on Twitter

Nia Jax is continuing her ongoing rivalry with Tamina Snuka, exchanging barbs with the star over social media.

In a recent Twitter reply to Jax, Tamina claimed people had taken her "kindness for weakness" for too long, as well as referring to Jax as a "train wreck."

"You’re right Sis. I have a big heart, and people over the years have taken my kindness for weakness, including yourself. 4 the record tho the only reason you’re a “household name” is because people enjoy watching a train wreck, and that’s exactly what you are. You disappoint me," wrote Tamina.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax has now responded, claiming Tamina is misguided in her beliefs about Jax's success in WWE. She then told Tamina it was only because of her that Tamina was able to have some "REAL TV" time.

😂🤣😂 is that your excuse? I’m a train wreck and that’s why people know my name and barely remember you? Keep telling yourself that. Also, it took this train wreck to come to YOUR show in order for you to get some REAL TV time! So...you’re welcome! 🥰😘 https://t.co/xuaIW6qGup — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) April 26, 2021

Tamina was able to pick up a victory over Nia Jax on SmackDown last week. Numerous interferences from outside the ring, involving Shayna Baszler and Reginald, proved to be enough of a distraction for Tamina to land a superkick to Jax, rolling her up for the pinfall win.

If the finish to the match on SmackDown is anything to go by, the current Women's Tag Team Champions could be heading for an implosion someday soon. This would leave Tamina and her tag team partner, Natalya, to pick up the scraps and potentially pick up the titles, too.

Nia Jax and Tamina also faced off in Tag Team action at WrestleMania 37

Tamina and Natalya faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 37 (Credit: WWE)

In winning the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of WrestleMania 37, Tamina and Natalya booked themselves a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night Two.

In one of the biggest matches of her career, Tamina received a very warm reception from the crowd in attendance, who began chanting her name during the bout.

However, Jax and Baszler retained the titles at WrestleMania, with the rivalry continuing to develop on SmackDown.