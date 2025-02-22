  • home icon
Nia Jax tries to hit her finisher on WWE SmackDown; things go wrong

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 22, 2025 02:52 GMT
Nia Jax struggled to hit her finisher tonight on SmackDown [Image credits: WWE.com]
Tonight's episode of SmackDown saw Nia Jax and Candice LeRae confront Tiffany Stratton. Last week, the WWE Women's Champion took on Jax and won via disqualification following interference from Candice.

This week, Jax and LeRae sought vengeance, leading to a showdown between Candice and the women's champion. The match was predominantly one-sided, with Tiffy maintaining control throughout.

The one time she lost focus was when Charlotte Flair, her opponent for WrestleMania 41, came out. Nevertheless, it wasn't enough to stop Tiffany Stratton as she came out on top. However, carnage and destruction soon followed.

Not one to waste any time, Nia Jax stepped into the ring and immediately beat down Stratton. Trish Stratus then made a surprise appearance, hoping to help her tag partner, but to no avail. So, with both women being laid out and lying helpless, Jax decided to hit her finisher on both of them.

She stacked them up one on top of the other, right next to the turnbuckle, and attempted to hit her finisher. Unfortunately, she botched it, as she failed to land with the impact that is usually associated with The Annihilator.

Nia Jax dropped down rather slowly and ended up gently sitting on both Stratton and Stratus. It will be interesting to see the reactions to this moment.

