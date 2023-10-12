Nia Jax has unsavory reaction to Rhea Ripley's birthday celebration

Rhea Ripley celebrated her 27th birthday today, but Nia Jax tried to ruin it with an unpleasant reaction on social media.

The reigning Women's World Champion was born in Adelaide, Australia, on October 11, 1996. She grew up watching wrestling and cited The Miz as one of her inspirations. She turned pro at the age of 18 and was signed by WWE three years later.

Ripley had a lot of success in her tenure with the company, turning into a top star with The Judgment Day. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and was named the Women's World Champion by Triple H a couple of months afterward.

In a post on her X account, The Eradicator celebrated her birthday by claiming that her reign is just getting started. She also sent a message to everyone who wants her championship.

"I'm just getting started, get used to it! Mami's always on TOP!" Ripley wrote.

One of Ripley's rivals, Nia Jax, was not amused with her message and replied with a disgusted Emma Stone meme to ruin her birthday.

Nia Jax battled Raquel Rodriguez this past Monday on WWE Raw. Rhea Ripley interfered during the match to attack Jax. It turned into a melee when Rodriguez attacked Ripley, while Shayna Baszler wanted a piece of her former tag team partner.

The ending saw Baszler and Ripley face-to-face, with the former getting the upper hand. The Queen of Spades hit the Women's World Champion with a knee to the face as she stood tall to end the segment.

Rhea Ripley to face Shayna Baszler next week on WWE RAW

After Shayna Baszler laid out Rhea Ripley on Monday, it was announced later that they will face each other next week on WWE RAW's season premiere. It will be the first time the two meet in the ring since the August 8th, 2021 episode of the red brand.

Ripley won that matchup and also defeated Shayna at a couple of house shows around the same time. Baszler got the better of the current Women's World Champion during their time together in NXT. She has wins over Ripley on NXT TV and in a few live events.

What do you think will be the outcome of Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler next week? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

