Nia Jax walks off with WWE Women's Championship and immediately suffers in huge title match

Nia Jax challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship in the main event of this week's episode of SmackDown. The Irresistible Force tried to walk away with the title, but she immediately regretted it.

During the match, the challenger dropped Stratton on the top rope and sent her into the ringpost, where she hit her with a devastating hip attack. She tried to do the same thing again, but the champion moved out of the way, and Jax hit the post. This led to The Buff Barbie pushing her opponent into the post several times.

Tiffany Stratton took down Nia Jax with a crossbody off the top rope. She then hit the latter with a dropkick but got planted with a Samoan Drop and a senton, which got a two-count. Stratton did a handspring back elbow and hit a spinebuster for a two-count.

Nia Jax nailed The Buff Barbie with a powerbomb twice and hit a legdrop for a two-count. Naomi then came out with a steel chair, but she got attacked by Jade Cargill. The two stars fought through the crowd. Meanwhile, Jax hit Stratton with a Samoan Drop on the announce table, and followed it up with the Annihilator in the ring, but before the referee could count to three, the champion grabbed the rope.

Frustrated from not being able to pin the champion, Nia took the title and started walking away with it. However, she used some heel tactics and tried to distract the referee while grabbing a chair. Tiffany dropkicked the chair into Jax's face, immediately making the latter regret her decision, and nailed her with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win the match.

The Irresistible Force was busted open from the chair spot.

