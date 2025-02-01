Nia Jax wants WWE legend to return after 2 years to join the female Bloodline

Nia Jax wants a female version of The Bloodline in WWE and has called for a veteran performer to return and join the potential faction. The former WWE Women's Champion has pitched the female faction with Naomi and Tamina, who hasn't been in the Stamford-based promotion for the last two years.

The Bloodline saga has dominated the wrestling discourse over the last four years and doesn't seem to be losing any momentum. Several male stars such as Jey and Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and more have been elevated to the main event picture in WWE with their involvement in the stable. However, a lack of female members in The Bloodline has left a set of fans disappointed.

Nia Jax recently addressed these concerns in a chat with Joey Karni of the Angle podcast. She explained that rather than joining the existing stable, it would be cool to have a female version of The Bloodline. Jax added that Naomi and Tamina, who last wrestled in February 2023, could be potential members of the faction.

"I think possibly we could form our own (female) Bloodline maybe. I love beating up Naomi but I wouldn't mind teaming up with her one day. Whenever Tamina wants to come through and start beating up people, we'll do that as well," said Nia Jax. (2:03 - 2:17)

Rikishi wants to see Nia Jax and Naomi join The Bloodline in WWE

A few weeks back on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, Rikishi expressed his interest in seeing Nia Jax and Naomi potentially aligning with The Bloodline in WWE. The wrestling legend explained that since Jax belongs to the Anoa'i family and Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso, they could be logical additions to the faction.

"(Naomi) been busy. I (saw) her wrestling Nia Jax, and Nia is the Women's Champion. So I was very happy to see they had a hell of a match. ... Man, it'll be nice to start to see some of the females in the family join The Bloodline. You know that could be very, very interesting... I think it could definitely throw a good angle or twist in there somewhere. Naomi, she's definitely deserves to be in a top notch angle," Rikishi said.

Considering just how popular The Bloodline has proven to be, there's no doubt adding female members to the stable would get the wrestling world buzzing.

