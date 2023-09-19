Nia Jax wipes out two champions; attacks again on WWE RAW

Nia Jax wreaked havoc on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW once again after she made her return to WWE the previous week.

During Rhea Ripley's match against Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship in the main event of the red brand last week, The Irresistible Force made a shocking return to the company and attacked both superstars. It was revealed on RAW this week that The Eradicator suffered a bruised rib and Rodriguez got severe whiplash from the attack.

During the show, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green took on the newly formed team of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match. During the bout, Nia Jax showed up and attacked all four stars, including her former partner Shayna.

She made it clear that she came back to dominate and to show the rest of the women in the division that she is serious. It'll be interesting to see who she crosses paths with next and who her first opponent will be. She competed in her last match at WWE Royal Rumble, where she was an entrant in the 30-woman battle royal.

