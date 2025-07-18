Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Naomi, and other WWE stars react after Randy Orton's wife, Kim, shares a personal post

Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Naomi, and other WWE stars reacted to Randy Orton's wife, Kim, posting a video of The Viper on social media today. The video was unique and broke the star's character as well.
On screen, Randy Orton is known for maintaining a certain appearance in how he conducts himself and carries himself. Be it as a face or a heel, Orton is known for being serious on-screen and taking out his opponents with the deadly RKO, establishing him as one of the top stars in the company multiple times. This is often foiled when it comes to his wife, Kim. She has usually posted behind-the-scenes footage of him being wholesome, awkward, goofy, or put-together.
Now, on Instagram, Kim shared a video of him walking down their bus corridor, with the caption, "Bus life." However, that was not all. She, without his knowing, added a filter to the video as well, making it appear that he was swaying from side to side as he made his way down the corridor towards her in a video very uncharacteristic of him.
Since then, Nia Jax, Renee Paquette, Naomi, and Zelina Vega have all reacted, laughing at the video. Others, like Alicia Taylor and Torrie Wilson, have also reacted, showing their love for the footage.
Randy Orton is heading to WWE SummerSlam
Orton has huge plans set ahead of him for WWE SummerSlam. He will be teaming with Jelly Roll to face the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The stars have found themselves entangled in a feud ever since Orton came out to save Roll from an interference by Paul.
They have been brawling all over the place, and recently, Roll even put Logan Paul through a table.
