Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to be relieved of their WWE duties, predicts WWE star; names replacement

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jun 30, 2025 23:11 GMT
Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce! (Image from WWE.com)
WWE officials Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are set to make a huge announcement on RAW tonight. While the duo is most likely to talk about the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green has predicted that they will announce that they are relieved of their duties and will be replaced by her.

Chelsea Green has always had differences with both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. The former Women's United States Champion has often taken to social media to address the two WWE officials. However, both Aldis and Pearce have mostly ignored her, even trolling her at times.

The mini-feud continued tonight ahead of RAW when WWE announced that Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will be present on the red brand to make an announcement. The company asked others to predict what the two officials would have to say. Chelsea Green noted that she thought that the duo would announce that they are relieved of their duties and that she would replace them:

"That they are relieved of their duties and I am now your general manager!!!!!!!!! HAHAHHAA."

Chelsea Green was recently at odds with the SmackDown General Manager as she told him she won't be able to make it for her Queen of the Ring qualifying match. Aldis, however, replaced her with a member of the Secret Hervice.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
