Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to be relieved of their WWE duties, predicts WWE star; names replacement

WWE officials Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are set to make a huge announcement on RAW tonight. While the duo is most likely to talk about the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green has predicted that they will announce that they are relieved of their duties and will be replaced by her.

Chelsea Green has always had differences with both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. The former Women's United States Champion has often taken to social media to address the two WWE officials. However, both Aldis and Pearce have mostly ignored her, even trolling her at times.

The mini-feud continued tonight ahead of RAW when WWE announced that Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will be present on the red brand to make an announcement. The company asked others to predict what the two officials would have to say. Chelsea Green noted that she thought that the duo would announce that they are relieved of their duties and that she would replace them:

"That they are relieved of their duties and I am now your general manager!!!!!!!!! HAHAHHAA."

Chelsea Green was recently at odds with the SmackDown General Manager as she told him she won't be able to make it for her Queen of the Ring qualifying match. Aldis, however, replaced her with a member of the Secret Hervice.

