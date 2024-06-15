  • home icon
Nick Aldis announced ban on 2 superstars for the SmackDown before Clash at the Castle main event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 15, 2024 02:29 GMT
Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube

The SmackDown before Clash at the Castle 2024 saw a huge main event take place, and GM Nick Aldis had to ensure that two key superstars were banned from the bout.

The main event of the Friday night show featured Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa. While The Street Profits offered to have KO's back, they were taken out by The Bloodline for their alliance. As a result, KO was by himself for the main event.

Nick Aldis made sure that both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa were banned from ringside for the main event between Sikoa and KO and threatened suspensions if his order was not followed.

Sikoa would win the main event anyway, thanks to the help of the Wiseman Paul Heyman, who has been in a constant state of distress ever since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE (Universal) Championship.

Since then, Sikoa has taken matters into his own hands. Post-match, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa came out for the beatdown, only for Randy Orton to return and make the save.

Nick Aldis didn't book The Bloodline, Kevin Owens, or Randy Orton for a match at Clash at the Castle. So unless there's a last-minute addition, it seems unlikely that they will wrestle at the event.

