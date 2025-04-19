Nick Aldis announces a huge TLC Match a day before WrestleMania 41

Nick Aldis has announced a huge Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match for next week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The reigning WWE Tag Team Champions will be on the line.

Ad

The reigning champions, The Street Profits, will put their titles on the line against former champions, Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins' title defense against Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley was interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Ad

Trending

#DIY tried escaping with the titles but was prevented by Nick Aldis, who confronted them backstage before handing the titles back to The Street Profits. The SmackDown General Manager then announced the TLC match for next week.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

The SmackDown tag team division has seen a lot of back-and-forth action in recent months, especially between the three teams who are set to compete for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Motor City Machine Guns won the titles by defeating The Bloodline. They were dethroned by #DIY, who were eventually beaten by the reigning champions in Spain during WWE's latest European tour.

The WWE Universe booed Nick Aldis' announcement. A large portion of the fans were expecting The Street Profits to defend their titles at WrestleMania 41. However, that won't be the case, as the fans will be treated to a three-way TLC Match on the blue brand instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More