Nick Aldis to appear on WWE RAW; drops tease

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is all set to make an appearance on Monday Night RAW. The show is slated to air from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Heading into the red brand's show after the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, WWE shared a social media update stating that Aldis would join Adam Pearce on RAW to make an announcement.

Earlier today, the SmackDown General Manager took to Instagram Stories to claim that he would be handling "some business" at Monday Night RAW. The 38-year-old further mentioned that the show will start at 6 pm ET instead of the usual time.

"Handling some business on Monday Night RAW tonight at the special start time of 6 pm on Netflix," he wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

Nick Aldis shares a message ahead of RAW (Credits: GM's Instagram Story)

In addition to Aldis, other stars from the blue brand will also be in the arena, as the July 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will also be pre-taped later tonight.

At Night of Champions, Michael Cole shared a massive update on Liv Morgan ahead of the Street Fight between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. The veteran also called on Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis to make a decision on the Women's Tag Team Championship in the absence of Morgan.

It will be interesting to see if the two General Managers make an announcement with respect to the title tonight on RAW.

