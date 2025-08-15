Nick Aldis confirms huge team is returning to WWE SmackDown, announcing major match

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 15, 2025 02:05 GMT
The announcement is made (Credit: WWE on YouTube)
The announcement is made (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

Nick Aldis has now made a major announcement before WWE SmackDown and confirmed that a team is returning to the show. He has also announced several huge matches, including one featuring the newly returned team.

Ad

It has been a long time since Carmelo and The Miz teamed up on WWE SmackDown. The General Manager announced that the beloved team was finally back. Not only have they returned, but they will also be taking on Fraxiom, which is a match that some people have been waiting for.

"And, Melo Don't Miz are back. That's right, The Miz and Carmelo Hayes will team up and take on Fraxiom, so an exciting night for the tag team division on SmackDown."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That's not all, either. Nick Aldis also talked about Drew McIntyre finally addressing the fact that he attacked Cody Rhodes and revealed that he had given him the right to talk about on the coming episode of SmackDown.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

"Yes, we are coming to you live from Boston, Massachussets, and we have a fully loaded show. Drew McIntyre, as many of you know, carried out a heinous, and what I thought to be unnecessary, attack on the WWE Champion, the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, but nonetheless, Drew has requested some TV time to explain and justify those actions, and I have granted him that. So we will hear from Mr. McIntyre. It will be very interesting to hear what he has to say about that attack."
Ad
Ad

Nick Aldis announced several other matches for WWE SmackDown as well

Alexa Bliss is also set to do battle on WWE SmackDown, as confirmed by Nick Aldis. She will wrestle Piper Niven.

Also on the show, the chaos of the tag team division is set to continue with The Street Profits facing DIY.

"Also, Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with Piper Niven, that's a match I'm looking forward to seeing. And the tag team division on SmackDown has been giving me fits, but like I said to many of those participants last week, I will get that division in order and it starts tomorrow night with DIY vs The Street Profits."

It remains to be seen what will happen on the blue brand.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications