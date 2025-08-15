Nick Aldis confirms huge team is returning to WWE SmackDown, announcing major match

Nick Aldis has now made a major announcement before WWE SmackDown and confirmed that a team is returning to the show. He has also announced several huge matches, including one featuring the newly returned team.It has been a long time since Carmelo and The Miz teamed up on WWE SmackDown. The General Manager announced that the beloved team was finally back. Not only have they returned, but they will also be taking on Fraxiom, which is a match that some people have been waiting for.&quot;And, Melo Don't Miz are back. That's right, The Miz and Carmelo Hayes will team up and take on Fraxiom, so an exciting night for the tag team division on SmackDown.&quot;That's not all, either. Nick Aldis also talked about Drew McIntyre finally addressing the fact that he attacked Cody Rhodes and revealed that he had given him the right to talk about on the coming episode of SmackDown.&quot;Yes, we are coming to you live from Boston, Massachussets, and we have a fully loaded show. Drew McIntyre, as many of you know, carried out a heinous, and what I thought to be unnecessary, attack on the WWE Champion, the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, but nonetheless, Drew has requested some TV time to explain and justify those actions, and I have granted him that. So we will hear from Mr. McIntyre. It will be very interesting to hear what he has to say about that attack.&quot;Nick Aldis announced several other matches for WWE SmackDown as wellAlexa Bliss is also set to do battle on WWE SmackDown, as confirmed by Nick Aldis. She will wrestle Piper Niven.Also on the show, the chaos of the tag team division is set to continue with The Street Profits facing DIY.&quot;Also, Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with Piper Niven, that's a match I'm looking forward to seeing. And the tag team division on SmackDown has been giving me fits, but like I said to many of those participants last week, I will get that division in order and it starts tomorrow night with DIY vs The Street Profits.&quot;It remains to be seen what will happen on the blue brand.