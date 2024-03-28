Nick Aldis discloses about his future in WWE as a wrestler

Nick Aldis joined WWE programming out of the blue on the season premiere of SmackDown last year. Triple H introduced him as the brand new General Manager of the Friday night show.

Most people who know Aldis outside WWE are well aware of what he is capable of as an in-ring competitor. Addressing his current role and what it means for his future as a wrestler in the sports entertainment giant, Nick Aldis gave an affirmative answer recently.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Nick Aldis brought up his history with Cody Rhodes and LA Knight, while also bringing up the chemistry he felt with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He then added that if it makes sense from a storyline standpoint, then the transition can happen, albeit there is no rush for it:

"I want to be a significant part of WWE programming. I really love where things are at for me at the moment. I think we've really only scratched the surface. The chemistry with Roman [Reigns] I felt was very obvious and palpable. There's something there. There's a history with Cody [Rhodes]. There's history with LA Knight. There's a lot of things that can be done. At the same time, there doesn't need to be any rush to do any of those things." [From 35:48 to 36:42]

The 37-year-old concluded by saying that WWE can book a lot of blockbuster encounters in this era considering the stacked roster, and at least one of them could involve him.

Nick Aldis felt betrayed when he found out about current WWE star's secret intentions

In 2018 at the All In pay-per-view, Nick Aldis wrestled Cody in a critically-acclaimed contest. In the aforementioned interview, the SmackDown General Manager revealed that he was not aware of what was coming following the event at first, as Rhodes moved on to form All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan.

Aldis felt that he could've been informed of the wrestling promotion's inception sooner. However, he clarified that at the end of the day, there is no point in holding grudges or staying bitter, and moreover, his career has had decent progress following the All In event, albeit not in the same way as The American Nightmare.

Presently, Cody Rhodes performs on the RAW brand and will be headlining his second straight WrestleMania event on April 7 against Roman Reigns.

"A moment in time. This is only the beginning," wrote Nick Aldis on Instagram, referring to a segment at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Do you think Nick Aldis should feud with Cody Rhodes down the line? Let us know using the discuss button.

