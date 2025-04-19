Nick Aldis forced to restart match on WWE SmackDown after Jacob Fatu and former Universal Champion get involved

Jacob Fatu and a former Universal Champion got involved in a match on SmackDown. As a result, Nick Aldis restarted the match.

LA Knight has been feuding with Jacob Fatu since the latter became the number one contender by defeating Braun Strowman on the April 4 episode of SmackDown. However, Knight has also had to deal with Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa for the past few weeks.

Hence, LA Knight took Tama Tonga out of the picture by assaulting him in the parking lot tonight. He was then set to face Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Before the match could begin, Knight got on the mic and said that he had fallen victim to Solo and his crew due to the numbers advantage. Hence, he took out Tama Tonga earlier and would take out Solo to face Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania without any interference.

During the match, Jacob interfered, causing a DQ. Braun Strowman then came out to level the playing field. Hence, Nick Aldis was forced to restart the match as a tag team contest. This was in Knight's favor as he picked up the win over Solo Sikoa.

It will be interesting to see if LA Knight will be able to retain his title at WrestleMania 41.

