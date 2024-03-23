Nick Aldis forced to save WrestleMania title challenger from brutal assault on SmackDown

Nick Aldis had to step in and stop a major brawl from developing tonight on WWE SmackDown. While he did what he had to do, what occurred should be called a one-sided beatdown because that was what it was, coming as a major blow for a WrestleMania 40 title challenger just 2 weeks out from The Show of Shows.

This week on the blue brand, Women's Champion Iyo Sky was booked to go up against Naomi. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently came to Bayley's aid against Damage CTRL, but to no avail, as she was beaten down too.

This week, during Iyo Sky's entrance on SmackDown, the champion didn't come out, and the camera cut to backstage where she was seen beating down her WrestleMania 40 opponent Bayley, forcing General Manager Nick Aldis to step in and stop things.

It wasn't just Nick Aldis who stepped in but other referees and staff as well. Iyo Sky would go on to face Naomi and beat her in an excellent match and clash of styles between the two.

After the match. Damage CTRL did the most predictable thing possible by beating Naomi down. Bianca Belair would come out and take a few members of the faction down until the numbers game caught up with her as well.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out because Bianca Belair has refused to come to Bayley's aid thus far.

