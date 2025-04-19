Nick Aldis gets served with papers after 34-year-old female star files a formal complaint on SmackDown

A female star filed a formal complaint on WWE SmackDown this week. She served Nick Aldis with papers.

Ad

Chelsea Green has been one of the most entertaining acts on SmackDown. Her antics inside and outside the ring got her over with the fans. Her consistent performances also resulted in her becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. However, her antics and her big mouth have often gotten her into deep trouble.

Last week on SmackDown, Chelsea Green competed against Zelina Vega in a singles match. During the match, the Women's United States Champion was busy complaining at the commentators outside the ring, which resulted in her getting counted out.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on the blue brand, Chelsea Green marched into Nick Aldis' office with her Secret Hervice and informed him that she has filed a formal complaint. She even handed him some papers. Aldis surprisingly agreed with her and told her that he planned on putting her in a six-woman tag team match. However, he will now grant Zelina Vega a rematch against her tonight, with the Secret Hervice banned from ringside. Chelsea was clearly not happy with this and was left screaming after Aldis left.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green can pick up the win against Zelina Vega this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More