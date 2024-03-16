Nick Aldis interrupts Logan Paul and Randy Orton; makes immediate WrestleMania announcement

Nick Aldis interrupted Logan Paul and Randy Orton on SmackDown to make an important announcement for WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul found himself in Orton's crosshairs after he hit him with the brass knuckles at the WWE Elimination Chamber. This cost the latter a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Last week, Orton interrupted Paul's announcement and tried to hit him with an RKO, but he escaped. Tonight on SmackDown, Logan Paul confronted Nick Aldis and asked him to get an apology from The Viper, but the General Manager denied it. He then mocked Aldis for being unable to find him an opponent at WrestleMania.

Paul was present at ringside for Randy Orton's match against Grayson Waller. Theory tried to get involved, but the veteran dragged him to the ring and hit the draping DDT. He then hit the RKO on Waller to pick up the win.

Following the match, Theory and Paul tried to gang up on Orton, but Kevin Owens came to his rescue. Nick Aldis then came out and announced that Logan would defend his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40.

This will be Logan's toughest title defense to date, as he has to defend against two people who despise him.

