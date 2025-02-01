Nick Aldis made a huge announcement as SmackDown went on air before the 2025 Royal Rumble

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a huge announcement one minute before the episode before the Royal Rumble went on the air. It was about the first hour of the show.

Nick Aldis has yet to tease an in-ring return at any point and the former TNA and NWA World Heavyweight Champion has done well in his role as an authority figure. While he gets involved in big moments backstage, he hasn't gotten involved in any feud himself. Many fans want to see him become an in-ring star again.

However, the train keeps moving forward and as The Road to WrestleMania this Saturday night, Nick Aldis announced that the first hour of the January 31 episode of SmackDown would be ad-free.

During the first half an hour alone, fans saw a good opening segment where Michael Cole introduced Pat McAfee, who he stated was responsible for the Royal Rumble coming to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Following that, Kevin Owens berated Joe Tessitore despite the latter interviewing him upon his request to set the record straight. In a crazy moment, CM Punk walked out and confronted KO to tease a future match between the two.

To top off the first half of the commercial-free hour, Jimmy Uso then came out to a huge reaction for his match against Carmelo Hayes.

