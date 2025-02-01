  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • Nick Aldis made a huge announcement as SmackDown went on air before the 2025 Royal Rumble

Nick Aldis made a huge announcement as SmackDown went on air before the 2025 Royal Rumble

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 01, 2025 01:37 GMT
The SmackDown GM (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a huge announcement one minute before the episode before the Royal Rumble went on the air. It was about the first hour of the show.

Nick Aldis has yet to tease an in-ring return at any point and the former TNA and NWA World Heavyweight Champion has done well in his role as an authority figure. While he gets involved in big moments backstage, he hasn't gotten involved in any feud himself. Many fans want to see him become an in-ring star again.

However, the train keeps moving forward and as The Road to WrestleMania this Saturday night, Nick Aldis announced that the first hour of the January 31 episode of SmackDown would be ad-free.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

During the first half an hour alone, fans saw a good opening segment where Michael Cole introduced Pat McAfee, who he stated was responsible for the Royal Rumble coming to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Following that, Kevin Owens berated Joe Tessitore despite the latter interviewing him upon his request to set the record straight. In a crazy moment, CM Punk walked out and confronted KO to tease a future match between the two.

To top off the first half of the commercial-free hour, Jimmy Uso then came out to a huge reaction for his match against Carmelo Hayes.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी