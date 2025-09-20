  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nick Aldis
  Nick Aldis makes blockbuster Triple Threat World Title match just 5 days after Wrestlepalooza 2025

Nick Aldis makes blockbuster Triple Threat World Title match just 5 days after Wrestlepalooza 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:22 GMT
Nick Aldis was forced to step in on SmackDown once again this week to prevent complete chaos from breaking out. The General Manager announced a blockbuster triple threat world title match for the next episode of SmackDown, which is just five days after Wrestlepalooza.

Earlier in the episode, Nick Aldis had to step in when Paul Heyman appeared, telling him that he wanted no trouble from The Oracle and The Vision. Later on, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfered and crossed paths with Fraxiom, whom they defeated in a tag team match. However, Aldis' work wasn't done there. Nia Jax came out in the fallout from the main event last week, where she took out Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton during their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.

Tiffany Stratton came out and made a statement, but the security wouldn't allow her to get past to reach Nia Jax. Jade Cargill came out and took the security out on her way to Nia Jax, but by the time things reached the point of escalation, Nick Aldis came out and made an announcement: next week on the SmackDown after Wrestlepalooza, Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women's Championship against Nia Jax & Jade Cargill in a triple threat match.

There has been a lot of speculation about what injury Tiffany Stratton might have. She was pulled from her match at NXT Homecoming, and Nia Jax took credit for that.

However, it's unclear what the nature of the injury is or if she is banged up and dealing with nagging issues like many wrestlers usually do. Either way, with Stratton not being at 100%, her Women's Championship reign is undoubtedly in jeopardy.

She is never one to back down from a challenge, so you're likely going to see the best of her regardless.

