Nick Aldis makes change to the roster & adds 2-time WWE champions to SmackDown

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has made a change to the roster. Two new superstars have now been added to the blue brand.

Tonight's SmackDown saw the arrival of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, aka Fraxiom, in tag team action against Los Garza. The two stars are now officially a part of the main roster, thanks to the changes made by the SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis.

The two stars were able to get the win in their debut on the blue brand. Going forward, they will be part of the roster, and they were even welcomed by Triple H in a backstage segment.

Over the last year, Fraxiom had an excellent run in NXT and were recognized as the tag team of the year. While there has been some tension between the two stars, their ability to still get along and do whatever is needed to win has helped them maintain a healthy chemistry together.

Now, the team will have to find what's next for them. At this time, they are still building themselves on the blue brand and have a long way to go, but very soon, they could hold titles on the main roster as well, just as they have done with NXT. Fans will have to wait and see what Nick Aldis has in store for them.

