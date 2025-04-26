  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Fraxiom
  • Nick Aldis makes change to the roster & adds 2-time WWE champions to SmackDown

Nick Aldis makes change to the roster & adds 2-time WWE champions to SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 26, 2025 02:09 GMT
The stars are here (Credit: WWE.com)
The stars are here (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has made a change to the roster. Two new superstars have now been added to the blue brand.

Ad

Tonight's SmackDown saw the arrival of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, aka Fraxiom, in tag team action against Los Garza. The two stars are now officially a part of the main roster, thanks to the changes made by the SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis.

The two stars were able to get the win in their debut on the blue brand. Going forward, they will be part of the roster, and they were even welcomed by Triple H in a backstage segment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Over the last year, Fraxiom had an excellent run in NXT and were recognized as the tag team of the year. While there has been some tension between the two stars, their ability to still get along and do whatever is needed to win has helped them maintain a healthy chemistry together.

Now, the team will have to find what's next for them. At this time, they are still building themselves on the blue brand and have a long way to go, but very soon, they could hold titles on the main roster as well, just as they have done with NXT. Fans will have to wait and see what Nick Aldis has in store for them.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications